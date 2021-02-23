New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.03 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Republic Services worth $50,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Argus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.