New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $50.04 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of AMETEK worth $50,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $120.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

