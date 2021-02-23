New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.28% of Avalara worth $39,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Avalara by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Avalara by 1,678.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Avalara by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Avalara by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $166.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.31 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,711,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

