New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,148 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Moderna worth $40,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,234,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $2,955,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,481 shares of company stock worth $62,298,601. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

