New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Marvell Technology Group worth $40,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.