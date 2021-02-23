New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 23,978 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Dell Technologies worth $48,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DELL opened at $80.77 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.48.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $19,895,226.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock worth $87,192,186. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

