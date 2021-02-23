New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,602 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 63,903 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of SEA worth $43,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.58.

SE stock opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.28.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

