New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,667 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574,813 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,667 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of The Walt Disney worth $828,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $194.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.