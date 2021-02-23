New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 421,592 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of The Kroger worth $42,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in The Kroger by 14.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in The Kroger by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $597,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

