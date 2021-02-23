New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,795 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.08% of LivePerson worth $44,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 429,451 shares of company stock valued at $24,732,579. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.14. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.34.

LPSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.