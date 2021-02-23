New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 53,200 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of Brown & Brown worth $44,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

