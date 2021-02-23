New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,407 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of The Trade Desk worth $48,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $845.22 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $816.56 and a 200-day moving average of $690.69.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total value of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total value of $1,432,985.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 46,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,625,311.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

