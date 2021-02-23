New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,720 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.45% of FormFactor worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 62.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.