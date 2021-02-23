New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of WEC Energy Group worth $49,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

