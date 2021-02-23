Newscrypto Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $532,926.00 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $532,926.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

