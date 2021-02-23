Newton Coin Project Hits Market Capitalization of $50,725.77 (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $50,725.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

