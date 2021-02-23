Newton Coin Project Trading Down 0.2% This Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Newton Coin Project has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $50,725.77 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

