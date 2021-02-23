Newton Price Tops $0.0007 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Newton has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $14.57 million and $5.26 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.47 or 0.00481453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00070855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00082151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00534442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

