NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to $6.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.
NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.
NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 123,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
