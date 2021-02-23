NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Price Target Raised to $6.00

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

NXE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. 123,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

