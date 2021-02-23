NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.34

NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 20523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$23.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About NexgenRx Inc. (NXG.V) (CVE:NXG)

NexgenRx Inc administers, adjudicates, and pays drug, dental, and other extended health-care claims for the beneficiaries of health benefit plans in Canada. It offers prescription drug claims; dental claims; and claims for extended health benefits, as well as provides a health care spending account that offers an amount of money to an individual to pay for health or dental benefits.

