Nexo Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00004057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $14.43 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00718336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About Nexo

NEXO is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

