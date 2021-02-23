Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

