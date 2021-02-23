NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Liberum Capital raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $$53.08 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206. NEXT has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.