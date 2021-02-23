NextDAO (NAX) Reaches One Day Volume of $238,510.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.59 million and $238,510.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,865,553,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,321,644 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.