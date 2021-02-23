NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 101.21 ($1.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.46. NextEnergy Solar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £593.90 million and a P/E ratio of -21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91.

NextEnergy Solar Company Profile

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

