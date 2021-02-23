NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,643 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 264,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,483. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $145.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

