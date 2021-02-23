NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Position Boosted by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 248.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 1.05% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $50,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,581,005 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after buying an additional 31,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 47,378 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.86. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,013. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

