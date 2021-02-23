NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) Shares Down 8.1%

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $12.77. 5,106,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 1,911,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,180,000.

NextGen Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGAC)

NextGen Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

