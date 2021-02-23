NFX Coin (NFXC) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. NFX Coin has a total market cap of $243,559.05 and $36.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFX Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFX Coin has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00454072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00067858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00078323 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 155.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.84 or 0.00489170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00070849 BTC.

NFX Coin Profile

NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,912,570 tokens. NFX Coin’s official website is nfxcoin.io

