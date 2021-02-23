nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited (NHF.AX) (ASX:NHF) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$4.72.

In other news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon 314,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes health insurance to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and nib Travel segments.

