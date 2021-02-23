NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Cable Hill Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Williams Financial Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 153,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

