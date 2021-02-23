Nimiq Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $44.77 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,238.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,494.25 or 0.03163232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00355774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01042590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.63 or 0.00433184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.16 or 0.00383499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.00251536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00022278 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,073,940,209 coins and its circulating supply is 7,330,190,209 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

