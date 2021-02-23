Niobio Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $71,055.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 310.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

