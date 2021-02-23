nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 11.2%

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) traded down 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.73. 695,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 340,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,662 shares of company stock worth $6,463,859. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.