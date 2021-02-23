Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $120.53 on Major Exchanges

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $83,659.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners token can currently be purchased for approximately $120.53 or 0.00252712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00474457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 138.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.16 or 0.00507738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074588 BTC.

About Node Runners

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io

Node Runners Token Trading

Node Runners can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars.

