NOIA Network Trading 74% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00716786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.96 or 0.04400807 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.