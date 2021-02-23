Noir Trading 84.8% Higher This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Noir has a market capitalization of $693,287.27 and approximately $1,173.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00223488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,176.71 or 0.02429774 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00042393 BTC.

About Noir

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,450,800 tokens. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Token Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

