Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 54,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company offers personal banking and services for household customers through various channels. It also provides business banking, payments and transaction, asset-based lending, and sales and receivable financing services for corporate and household customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.