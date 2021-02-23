Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JWN opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Nordstrom news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

