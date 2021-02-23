North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,970.00

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,970 ($51.87) and last traded at GBX 3,925 ($51.28), with a volume of 11902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,885 ($50.76).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,890.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,259.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS)

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (NASCIT) is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide capital appreciation through investment in a portfolio of smaller companies, which are based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean. The Company invests in various sectors, such as investment companies; construction and materials; healthcare, equipment and services; real estate; travel and leisure; general financials; support services; media; software; general industrials; industrial engineering; financial services; manufacturing, and technology hardware and equipment.

