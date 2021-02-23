Northern Star Acquisition (NYSE:STIC) Shares Down 2.8%

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) was down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.53. Approximately 1,024,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 953,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Star Acquisition stock. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:STIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

Northern Star Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:STIC)

Northern Star Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in the beauty, wellness, self-care, fashion, e-commerce, subscription, and digital-media space.

