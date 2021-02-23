Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.18

Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as high as $16.49. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 23,704 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.59 million, a P/E ratio of -107.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

