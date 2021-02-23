Northland Power (NPI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Northland Power (TSE: NPI) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – Northland Power had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power was given a new C$56.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

2/5/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

2/1/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$45.00 to C$53.00.

1/27/2021 – Northland Power had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

1/20/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.50.

1/13/2021 – Northland Power was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

1/11/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

1/5/2021 – Northland Power was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$45.00.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$47.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. Northland Power Inc. has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 24.99.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

