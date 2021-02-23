NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 4,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20.

NovelStem International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

