NPCoin Price Down 24.2% This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $329,177.01 and approximately $437.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004989 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 241.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.