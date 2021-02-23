NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Down 19.5%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) traded down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.85. 879,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,033,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

