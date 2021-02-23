NuBits Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $271.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.00346184 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits (USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

