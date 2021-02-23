Numeraire Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Numeraire token can now be bought for $35.95 or 0.00074742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $164.19 million and $60.71 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00726330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00030676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00037085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,141.17 or 0.04451823 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,567,405 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

