NuShares (NSR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $83.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $1.08 million and $83.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010567 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,853,583,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,526,482,283 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.