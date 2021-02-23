Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.43

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $5.52. Nuveen Senior Income Fund shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 1,652,601 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

